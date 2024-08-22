Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities neighboring the Russia-Ukraine border.

According to investigators, Russia dropped a KAB guided aerial bomb onto the community around 1 p.m. local time. The attack left two men, a 67-year-old and a 74-year-old, dead, and injured the wife of one of the deceased victims.

Elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, in separate attacks, one person was injured in the village of Svesy as a result of a KAB guided bomb attack. Another person in Hlukhiv was also injured as a result of a Russian drone strike.

No details on the victims or information on the extent of their injuries was provided.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. Throughout the day on Aug. 22, Russia targeted the region 88 times, with 209 explosions reported in the area, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.











