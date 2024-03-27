Russian attacks on Nikopol, Donetsk Oblast kill man, injure 3 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a man and injuring a 49-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on March 27.

Nikopol in southeastern Ukraine and nearby settlements are regular targets of Russian attacks due to their proximity to Russian positions.

During the day, Russia shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery and struck with five kamikaze drones, according to Lysak.

Two multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, two outbuildings, a car, and a power line were reportedly damaged.

Russian forces also attacked the city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two people, the Interior Ministry reported. A total of 29 apartment buildings and one retail facility were damaged.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.