Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Russia
Russian attacks on Nikopol, Donetsk Oblast kill man, injure 3 civilians

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 7:51 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack against the city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast on March 27, 2024. (Ukraine's Interior Ministry)
Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a man and injuring a 49-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on March 27.

Nikopol in southeastern Ukraine and nearby settlements are regular targets of Russian attacks due to their proximity to Russian positions.

During the day, Russia shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery and struck with five kamikaze drones, according to Lysak.

Two multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, two outbuildings, a car, and a power line were reportedly damaged.

Russian forces also attacked the city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two people, the Interior Ministry reported.  A total of 29 apartment buildings and one retail facility were damaged.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.

Update: Russian attack on Kharkiv residential area kills 1, injures at least 19, including children
Russian troops attacked a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv on March 27, killing one civilian man and injuring at least 16 other people, including four children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:00 PM

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
2:13 PM

Samsung Pay will stop working with Russian Mir cards in April.

The move was likely spurred by the announcement of new U.S. sanctions against the Russian National Payment Card system (NSPK) in February 2024, which coincided with the second anniversary of the full-scale war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a penal colony in Russia.
9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
