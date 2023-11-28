Skip to content
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 2

by Dinara Khalilova November 28, 2023 1:27 PM 1 min read
A view of the shallow Dnipro River placed near the destructed Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Beryslav city of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on June 26, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Svitlana Horieva/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Beryslav and Dudchany in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 28, wounding two residents, the regional administration reported.

A 64-year-old woman suffered an injury when Russia hit the village of Dudchany, over 100 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the authorities said on Telegram.

The Russian attack on the town of Beryslav reportedly wounded a 48-year-old man who was in a car at the time.

Both victims were hospitalized following the strikes, added the Kherson Oblast authorities.

An earlier strike on the village of Lvove, some 45 kilometers east of Kherson, wounded another man aged 40, according to the Beryslav District Military Administration.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
