Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Beryslav and Dudchany in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 28, wounding two residents, the regional administration reported.

A 64-year-old woman suffered an injury when Russia hit the village of Dudchany, over 100 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the authorities said on Telegram.

The Russian attack on the town of Beryslav reportedly wounded a 48-year-old man who was in a car at the time.

Both victims were hospitalized following the strikes, added the Kherson Oblast authorities.

An earlier strike on the village of Lvove, some 45 kilometers east of Kherson, wounded another man aged 40, according to the Beryslav District Military Administration.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.