Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Kherson, Beryslav, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russian attacks on Kherson, Beryslav injure 6

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 1:23 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the cities of Kherson and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on April 5, injuring six people, local authorities reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipo River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The Dniprovkyi district in Kherson came under Russian attacks in the morning, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were hospitalized with moderate blast injuries, according to the report. Another 81-year-old wounded woman was provided with medical assistance on the spot, Prokudin said.

Three more people were injured after a Russian drone dropped explosives on Beryslav, the local authorities said.

An 84-year-old woman and two men, aged 59 and 56, reportedly suffered blast and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. All of them were hospitalized.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 11 over past day
Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.