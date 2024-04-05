Russian attacks on Kherson, Beryslav injure 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the cities of Kherson and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on April 5, injuring six people, local authorities reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipo River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The Dniprovkyi district in Kherson came under Russian attacks in the morning, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were hospitalized with moderate blast injuries, according to the report. Another 81-year-old wounded woman was provided with medical assistance on the spot, Prokudin said.

Three more people were injured after a Russian drone dropped explosives on Beryslav, the local authorities said.

An 84-year-old woman and two men, aged 59 and 56, reportedly suffered blast and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. All of them were hospitalized.