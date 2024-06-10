Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts kill 1, injure 3, including 102-year-old woman

by Kateryna Denisova June 10, 2024 2:02 PM 1 min read
A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November, 2022. (Photo by Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts on June 10, killing one person and injuring three, the local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that according to preliminary information, the Derhachi community was hit with a Russian-guided aerial bomb at 9:30 a.m. local time.

A civilian man was reportedly killed, and two people suffered injuries in the attack.

Russian forces also attacked a house in the city of Kherson, injuring a 102-year-old woman, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. She was hospitalized with explosive and shrapnel injuries, he added.

Settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are subjected to regular Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
