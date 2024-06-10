Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts kill 1, injure 3, including 102-year-old woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts on June 10, killing one person and injuring three, the local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that according to preliminary information, the Derhachi community was hit with a Russian-guided aerial bomb at 9:30 a.m. local time.

A civilian man was reportedly killed, and two people suffered injuries in the attack.

Russian forces also attacked a house in the city of Kherson, injuring a 102-year-old woman, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. She was hospitalized with explosive and shrapnel injuries, he added.

Settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are subjected to regular Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.