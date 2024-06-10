Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 4 over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 10, 2024 10:20 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 10, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least one civilian and injured at least four, regional authorities reported early on June 10.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 44-year-old woman was injured in Russian attacks against Nikopol on June 9, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Chasiv Yar, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a woman was injured in a Russian attack on the small town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the early hours of June 10, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured two people over the past day, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
