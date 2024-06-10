Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 4 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least one civilian and injured at least four, regional authorities reported early on June 10.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 44-year-old woman was injured in Russian attacks against Nikopol on June 9, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Chasiv Yar, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a woman was injured in a Russian attack on the small town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the early hours of June 10, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured two people over the past day, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.