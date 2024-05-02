Russian attacks on villages in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts injure 2, kill 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the villages of Novoosynove and Memryk in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts on May 2, injuring two people and killing three others, including a child, local authorities reported.

Settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Russian Grad rockets damaged seven houses in Memryk in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said, citing preliminary information.

A 12-year-old child is among those killed, according to the governor. Two people were hospitalized for their injuries.

Novoosynove in Kupiansk district came under Russian attack at 7 p.m. local time, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 66-year-old man was reportedly killed near a household.

Russian forces attacked a town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast with UMPB D-30SN glide bombs earlier in the day. Seven children and an elderly man were injured, and another eight-year-old boy reportedly suffered from shock, according to prosecutors.