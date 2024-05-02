Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks on villages in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts injure 2, kill 3

by Kateryna Denisova May 2, 2024 10:10 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the village of Memryk in Donetsk Oblast on May 2, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the villages of Novoosynove and Memryk in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts on May 2, injuring two people and killing three others, including a child, local authorities reported.

Settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Russian Grad rockets damaged seven houses in Memryk in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said, citing preliminary information.

A 12-year-old child is among those killed, according to the governor. Two people were hospitalized for their injuries.

Novoosynove in Kupiansk district came under Russian attack at 7 p.m. local time, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 66-year-old man was reportedly killed near a household.

Russian forces attacked a town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast with UMPB D-30SN glide bombs earlier in the day. Seven children and an elderly man were injured, and another eight-year-old boy reportedly suffered from shock, according to prosecutors.

Smelling weakness, Russia presses advantage in Donetsk Oblast
As Ukraine’s defenders and allies display a constellation of weaknesses, Russian forces are taking advantage and pushing forward in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians have begun their assault of Chasiv Yar, while a complementary, flanking assault is slowly pushing up from occupied Avdiivka, in an attempt…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 PM

US says Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Chloropicrin is often used as an herbicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to its vapors can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, internal organs.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.