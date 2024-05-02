Authorities: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town injures 6 children, elderly man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian troops attacked the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on May 2 with guided aerial bombs, injuring at least seven people, including six children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Civilian infrastructure came under Russian attack, Syniehubov said.

Children aged eight, nine, 14, and 16, as well as a 76-year-old man, are among the injured, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the city military administration.

"Two children suffered light injuries to their limbs, and four sustained moderate injuries. All the victims were hospitalized," the governor reported.

Derhachi is located 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northwest of Kharkiv's city center and about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the Russian border.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's second-largest city, dealing multiple casualties and severe damage to Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.