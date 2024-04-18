Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast on April 18, killing two and injuring three, local authorities reported.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

A 63-year-old woman's body was found under the rubble as first responders were working at the scene of impact in Selydove, which is located around 30 kilometers west of Russian-occupied Avdiivka.

In total, 11 buildings, an administrative facility, and a shop were damaged due to the attack on the town. One house was also destroyed, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin also reported on April 18 that a 56-year-old man had been killed in the village of Ocheretyne after a Russian attack directly hit his house.

Filashkin added that two other people were injured due to a Russian attack on the city of Krasnohorivka. A 74-year-old woman was also wounded in the Chasiv Yar community on April 18.

"It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast. Evacuate!" Filashkin wrote.

Russia attacked Donetsk Oblast 1,816 times, which includes 10 missile strikes, over the past day on April 18, according to Ukraine's National Police.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry previously reported that Russian assault groups reached the northern outskirts of the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on April 13.

The situation on Ukraine's eastern front has "significantly deteriorated in recent days," as Russia intensifies its offensive efforts, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier.