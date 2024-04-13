Defense Ministry: Russian forces reach outskirts of Donetsk Oblast's Bohdanivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian assault groups reached the northern outskirts of the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on April 13, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported.

The statement came after reports of Russia's alleged occupation of Bohdanivka, less than 10 kilometers from the embattled city of Chasiv Yar. The ministry refuted the reports, saying the village remains under the control of Ukraine's forces.

"The battle is ongoing, the enemy does not stop attacking," the ministry said on Telegram.

The situation on Ukraine's eastern front has "significantly deteriorated in recent days," as Russia intensified its offensive efforts, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier on April 13.

Warm, dry weather has enabled Russia to increase its armored assaults in the areas of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Pokrovsk, according to Syrskyi.

Russian troops have recently been focusing their efforts near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, which is located about 70 kilometers northwest of the occupied city of Donetsk and about 10 kilometers west of occupied Bakhmut.

According to Ukraine's military, Russia sees the potential capture of Chasiv Yar as a crucial milestone for further advances westward toward Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Both foreign and Ukrainian officials have said the lack of U.S. aid has begun to hurt Ukraine's position on the battlefield and warned that the situation could worsen without a new infusion of military assistance.

In late March, President Volodymyr Zelensky did not rule out that a major Russian offensive may come at the end of May or in June.