Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, War, Ukraine, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Defense Ministry
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Russian forces reach outskirts of Donetsk Oblast's Bohdanivka

by Kateryna Denisova April 13, 2024 2:56 PM 2 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian assault groups reached the northern outskirts of the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on April 13, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported.

The statement came after reports of Russia's alleged occupation of Bohdanivka, less than 10 kilometers from the embattled city of Chasiv Yar. The ministry refuted the reports, saying the village remains under the control of Ukraine's forces.

"The battle is ongoing, the enemy does not stop attacking," the ministry said on Telegram.

The situation on Ukraine's eastern front has "significantly deteriorated in recent days," as Russia intensified its offensive efforts, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier on April 13.

Warm, dry weather has enabled Russia to increase its armored assaults in the areas of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Pokrovsk, according to Syrskyi.

Russian troops have recently been focusing their efforts near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, which is located about 70 kilometers northwest of the occupied city of Donetsk and about 10 kilometers west of occupied Bakhmut.

According to Ukraine's military, Russia sees the potential capture of Chasiv Yar as a crucial milestone for further advances westward toward Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Both foreign and Ukrainian officials have said the lack of U.S. aid has begun to hurt Ukraine's position on the battlefield and warned that the situation could worsen without a new infusion of military assistance.

In late March, President Volodymyr Zelensky did not rule out that a major Russian offensive may come at the end of May or in June.

Intense fighting, lack of resources leave wounded soldiers on their own
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names of the soldiers introduced in the story, as they didn’t have a formal authorization to speak to the press. DONETSK OBLAST – Mykhailo arrived at a dugout less than an hour after it was hit by Russian drones.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.