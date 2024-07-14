Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian attack, Glide Bomb, Russian armed forces
Russia claims launch of 3-ton aerial glide bombs from Su-34 jets against Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 14, 2024 1:54 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remains of explosive device lie in the yard of house destroyed as result of Russian aerial bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 23, 2024. (Denys Klymenko/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has started to use Su-34 jets to launch aerial glide bombs weighing 3,000 kilograms against Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on July 14.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage that purported to show the aerial bomb, known as a FAB-3000, attached to a Su-34 fighter jet and dropped on a target in Ukrainian territory.

The FAB-3000 has a combat power that "cannot be ignored," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at the time of publication.

A video shared by a pro-Kremlin blogger on June 20 first appeared to show a FAB-3000 bomb striking Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.  

The blogger, who reportedly has ties to the Russian Air Force, claimed the footage records the first combat use of a FAB-3000 M-54 bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK).

FAB bombs upgraded with UMPK have wings that flip out as the weapon is released by the aircraft and a satellite navigation system.

Kharkiv Oblast police reported that Russian forces attacked the Kupiansk district on May 5 with a FAB-1500 air-dropped bomb, the first time a 1,500-kilogram bomb had been used since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The strike killed an 88-year-old woman and injured a 34-year-old man.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
