Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy oblasts kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts on June 4, killing a man and injuring another one, local authorities reported.

In Sumy Oblast, the Russian military struck the village of Seredyna-Buda with artillery, killing a 70-year-old man in the yard of his house, according to the local prosecutor's office.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted the Kryvyi Rih district with a missile. A 69-year-old man was injured and hospitalized, and a house was damaged, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russia attacked the regional center of Dnipro earlier in the day, injuring at least eight civilians, including a one-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and population centers.