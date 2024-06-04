Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy oblasts kill 1, injure 1

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 4, 2024 3:45 PM 1 min read
The Russian strike killed an elderly man in the yard of his own house on June 4, 2024, in the village of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
Russian forces launched attacks against Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts on June 4, killing a man and injuring another one, local authorities reported.

In Sumy Oblast, the Russian military struck the village of Seredyna-Buda with artillery, killing a 70-year-old man in the yard of his house, according to the local prosecutor's office.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted the Kryvyi Rih district with a missile. A 69-year-old man was injured and hospitalized, and a house was damaged, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russia attacked the regional center of Dnipro earlier in the day, injuring at least eight civilians, including a one-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and population centers.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
