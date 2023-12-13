Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol injure woman

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2023 7:58 PM 1 min read
A building damaged in Russian attacks against Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Dec. 13, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery and drone attacks against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 13 injured a 70-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victim suffered shrapnel wounds and was subsequently provided with medical assistance. She is now being treated at home, Lysak said.

The attacks reportedly damaged a recreational center, an administrative building, a kindergarten, two company buildings, five high-rise buildings, and a car.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Nikopol district was also targeted by two Russian attacks overnight, though no casualties were reported, the governor said.

Update: 53 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv
A Russian missile attack against Kyiv during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured 53 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. At least 20 people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
3:11 PM

HUR: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly.

Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Jan. 15.
10:58 AM

Governor: Russia carries out 250 air strikes on Avdiivka in 2 weeks.

Russian forces dropped 250 aerial bombs on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in just the first two weeks of the year, Governor Vadim Filashkin told Radio Svoboda on Jan. 15. In comparison, the city was hit by 146 air strikes during the entire year of 2023, Filashkin said.
7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.