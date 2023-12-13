Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol injure woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery and drone attacks against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 13 injured a 70-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victim suffered shrapnel wounds and was subsequently provided with medical assistance. She is now being treated at home, Lysak said.

The attacks reportedly damaged a recreational center, an administrative building, a kindergarten, two company buildings, five high-rise buildings, and a car.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Nikopol district was also targeted by two Russian attacks overnight, though no casualties were reported, the governor said.