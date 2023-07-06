Update: Death toll of Russian strike on Lviv rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 9 a.m. local time, four people are known to have been killed and 37 injured, including one child, in Russia's July 6 attack on Lviv, the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram.

Russia carried out a missile strike on Lviv early this morning.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Governor of Lviv Oblast, stated that a Russian missile attack struck an apartment building in the city. Around the same time, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, reported that debris from a Russian missile struck the building. Sadovyi later confirmed that more than 50 apartments were destroyed.

"This is the largest attack on the civilian infrastructure of Lviv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Mayor Sadovyi said. Seven people were rescued from underneath the building debris.

Sixty-four people have been evacuated by State Emergency Service over the last few hours but more people are believed to be trapped under the building rubble.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram just before 3 a.m. local time that the country's air defenses were operating in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts following air raid alerts across the country.

The city of Lviv is located in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast. Far from the front lines, the region has largely been spared of Russian attacks, but has been subject to occasional drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.