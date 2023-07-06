Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: Death toll of Russian strike on Lviv rises to 4

by Rachel Amran July 6, 2023 7:37 AM 2 min read
Emergency services and police carry out the wounded from a residential building destroyed by Russian missiles in Lviv on July 6, 2023. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 9 a.m. local time, four people are known to have been killed and 37 injured, including one child, in Russia's July 6 attack on Lviv, the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram.

Russia carried out a missile strike on Lviv early this morning.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Governor of Lviv Oblast, stated that a Russian missile attack struck an apartment building in the city. Around the same time, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, reported that debris from a Russian missile struck the building. Sadovyi later confirmed that more than 50 apartments were destroyed.

"This is the largest attack on the civilian infrastructure of Lviv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Mayor Sadovyi said. Seven people were rescued from underneath the building debris.

Sixty-four people have been evacuated by State Emergency Service over the last few hours but more people are believed to be trapped under the building rubble.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram just before 3 a.m. local time that the country's air defenses were operating in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts following air raid alerts across the country.

The city of Lviv is located in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast. Far from the front lines, the region has largely been spared of Russian attacks, but has been subject to occasional drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
