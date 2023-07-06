Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: 7 of 10 Russian missiles shot down in overnight strike on Lviv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2023 9:39 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian missile strike against Lviv on July 6, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down seven of the 10 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles targeting Lviv on July 6, the Air Force reported.

At least four people were killed and 34 injured in residential parts of the city, according to the latest information from the Interior Ministry.

The Air Force said the missiles were launched around 1 a.m. local time from the Black Sea in several groups, and initially headed north along the Dnipro River, only to suddenly change their course westward.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram just before 3 a.m. local time that the country's air defenses were operating in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts following air raid alerts across the country.

The city of Lviv is located in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast. Far from the front lines, the region has largely been spared of Russian attacks, but has been subject to occasional drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Update: Death toll of Russian strike on Lviv rises to 4
As of 8:20 a.m. local time, four people are known to have been killed and 32 injured in Russia’s July 6 attack on Lviv, the Interior Ministry reported on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
