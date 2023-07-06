Air Force: 7 of 10 Russian missiles shot down in overnight strike on Lviv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down seven of the 10 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles targeting Lviv on July 6, the Air Force reported.

At least four people were killed and 34 injured in residential parts of the city, according to the latest information from the Interior Ministry.

The Air Force said the missiles were launched around 1 a.m. local time from the Black Sea in several groups, and initially headed north along the Dnipro River, only to suddenly change their course westward.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram just before 3 a.m. local time that the country's air defenses were operating in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts following air raid alerts across the country.

The city of Lviv is located in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast. Far from the front lines, the region has largely been spared of Russian attacks, but has been subject to occasional drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.