Russian attacks kill 9, injure 24 over past day

Russian attacks against several Ukrainian oblasts killed nine civilians and wounded 24 over the past day, according to regional authorities.

A total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts were targeted during this period — Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched 15 attack drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles at Odesa Oblast overnight on Aug. 14, wrote Governor Oleh Kiper. Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down all aerial targets.

Missile debris damaged an educational institute's dormitory, a residential building, and a supermarket in Odesa, according to Kiper. Three employees of the supermarket were injured, he said. The blast wave knocked out windows in several buildings and damaged parked cars nearby, the official added.

The same night, Russian troops hit Kherson, wounding two men and a woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. He added that the men, aged 48 and 44, had received severe injuries while the 85-year-old woman suffered a moderate one.

A day before, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 83 times, firing 399 projectiles from various weapons, according to the oblast governor. Seven people were reportedly killed, including two children, and 13 more were injured.

The Aug. 13 attacks damaged a garage cooperative, a medical laboratory, warehouses, a store, and a medical facility, Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces targeted 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional administration wrote, adding that it had received 15 reports about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, a Russian missile strike against Stepne near the city of Zaporizhzhia killed two residents, aged 77 and 70. Another 64-year-old woman was reportedly injured and hospitalized.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit eight settlements and three communities in the region, damaging eight houses, two industrial buildings, and an infrastructure facility, according to Kyrylenko.

The Russian military attacked four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding a 51-year-old man in the village of Kucherivka and a 68-year-old woman in Petropavlivka, according to Governor Oleh Synehuibov.

An educational institution and a two-story residential building were also damaged in Kharkiv Oblast’s settlement of Lukiantsi next to the Ukrainian-Russian border, Synehuibov said on Telegram.