Russian attacks kill 6, injure 7 in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Russian attacks against Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts killed six civilians and wounded seven over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

In the past day, Russian attacks were reported in another seven oblasts, but there were no casualties. Those are Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukraine Defense Ministry media center said on June 30 that 102 Ukrainian settlements and 49 infrastructure facilities were hit.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, grenade launchers, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft systems, drones, and tactical aviation.

The Russian military struck 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing three civilians in Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Mala Tokmachka, according to the regional administration. A 52-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in Orikhiv.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure and destroyed 31 homes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook.

On the morning of June 30, Russian troops shelled Kherson, seriously injuring a 72-year-old woman, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Kherson Oblast's village of Mykhailivka was also hit, and an elderly man was wounded.

Earlier on June 29, Russia struck the southern region 72 times, hitting residential areas, a humanitarian aid point, and medical and educational facilities, said Prokudin. Three people were reportedly killed, and four more were injured on that day.

Russian forces attacked at least seven settlements and three communities in Donetsk Oblast, damaging 19 houses, a shop, a warehouse, water and gas supply lines, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The regional authorities found out about two residents who had been wounded earlier, but there were no casualties in the June 29 attacks.