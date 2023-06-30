Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 7 in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova June 30, 2023 11:22 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks against Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts killed six civilians and wounded seven over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

In the past day, Russian attacks were reported in another seven oblasts, but there were no casualties. Those are Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukraine Defense Ministry media center said on June 30 that 102 Ukrainian settlements and 49 infrastructure facilities were hit.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, grenade launchers, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft systems, drones, and tactical aviation.

The Russian military struck 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing three civilians in Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Mala Tokmachka, according to the regional administration. A 52-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in Orikhiv.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure and destroyed 31 homes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook.

On the morning of June 30, Russian troops shelled Kherson, seriously injuring a 72-year-old woman, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Kherson Oblast's village of Mykhailivka was also hit, and an elderly man was wounded.

Earlier on June 29, Russia struck the southern region 72 times, hitting residential areas, a humanitarian aid point, and medical and educational facilities, said Prokudin. Three people were reportedly killed, and four more were injured on that day.

Russian forces attacked at least seven settlements and three communities in Donetsk Oblast, damaging 19 houses, a shop, a warehouse, water and gas supply lines, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The regional authorities found out about two residents who had been wounded earlier, but there were no casualties in the June 29 attacks.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
