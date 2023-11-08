Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 4 over past day

by Nate Ostiller November 8, 2023 11:36 AM 1 min read
The sign “Kherson Oblast” stands on a roadside on June 22, 2023, in Kherson. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks killed at least five and injured four people across four different oblasts over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 8.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were killed by Russian attacks in Bahatyr village, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook. He did not specify the details of the attack.

Russian forces also attacked dozens of villages in Kharkiv Oblast with air strikes and shelling.

A  57-year-old man was killed by a blast from an Uragan multiple-launch rocket system in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 42-year-old was injured in Rubizhne by shrapnel, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast over 100 times, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. One person was killed, and another was injured as a result.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces used multi-weapons systems in over 25 attacks, injuring two men aged 27 and 54, said Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration.

Civilian infrastructure and homes were also damaged or destroyed in the attacks.

How Russia’s homegrown Lancet drone became so feared in Ukraine
In the bubble of pro-Ukraine communities on the Internet, the constant inflow of battlefield videos showing the destruction of Russian equipment regularly lifts the moods of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Ukraine’s struggle around the world. Wander over to the Russian side of the internet,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.