Russian attacks kill 5, injure 4 over past day

Russian attacks killed at least five and injured four people across four different oblasts over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 8.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were killed by Russian attacks in Bahatyr village, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook. He did not specify the details of the attack.

Russian forces also attacked dozens of villages in Kharkiv Oblast with air strikes and shelling.

A 57-year-old man was killed by a blast from an Uragan multiple-launch rocket system in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 42-year-old was injured in Rubizhne by shrapnel, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast over 100 times, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. One person was killed, and another was injured as a result.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces used multi-weapons systems in over 25 attacks, injuring two men aged 27 and 54, said Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration.

Civilian infrastructure and homes were also damaged or destroyed in the attacks.