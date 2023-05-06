Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2023 8:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people were killed and three were wounded by Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 6.

Three civilians were killed in Avdiivka, one in Predtechyne, and one in Kostiantynivka.

On May 5, Russian forces struck an apartment building in Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka, killing a woman.

“A family of three lived on the second floor of the apartment building. After the hit, the woman flew out of the apartment window and died, while her husband and mother were buried under the rubble,” the city’s military administration head Vitalii Barabash told Suspilne news outlet.

At least 1,497 people have been killed and 3,477 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko. These numbers don’t include casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attempts to seize Bakhmut, as mercenary boss says Wagner to withdraw due to ammunition shortage
Key developments on May 5: * Ukraine retrieves bodies of 80 fallen soldiers * Russia tries to seize Bakhmut by May 9, Defense Ministry says * Wagner mercenaries to withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to ‘ammo lack,’ Prigozhin claims in another vocal exchange with top military command * Drone st…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.