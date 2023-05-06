Russian attacks kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people were killed and three were wounded by Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 6.

Three civilians were killed in Avdiivka, one in Predtechyne, and one in Kostiantynivka.

On May 5, Russian forces struck an apartment building in Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka, killing a woman.

“A family of three lived on the second floor of the apartment building. After the hit, the woman flew out of the apartment window and died, while her husband and mother were buried under the rubble,” the city’s military administration head Vitalii Barabash told Suspilne news outlet.

At least 1,497 people have been killed and 3,477 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko. These numbers don’t include casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.