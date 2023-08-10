Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UN rep condemns Russian attack on hotel in Zaporizhzhia

by Abbey Fenbert August 11, 2023 1:02 AM 1 min read
The Reikartz Hotel following a Russian missile strike on Aug. 10. (Photo by Anatolii Kurtiev/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, issued a statement condemning the Russian military's Aug. 10 attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The missile strike, which killed one person and injured 16 others, damaged the Reikartz Hotel on the Dnipro River. The hotel was often used by UN staff and NGO workers.

Brown said she was "appalled" by the attack, calling the strike "unacceptable."

"The number of indiscriminate strikes that have damaged civilian infrastructure and killed and injured civilians has reached an incredible level," Brown said. "And they are a violation of international humanitarian law."

Brown said that the Reikartz Hotel served as a hub for UN humanitarian aid workers in the city. The UN used the hotel as a base for its civilian evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in May 2022.

The attack on the hotel was the second deadly missile strike on Zaporizhzhia in two days. Three people were killed in the Aug. 9 attack.

Brown called for Russia to "immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

