UN rep condemns Russian attack on hotel in Zaporizhzhia

Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, issued a statement condemning the Russian military's Aug. 10 attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The missile strike, which killed one person and injured 16 others, damaged the Reikartz Hotel on the Dnipro River. The hotel was often used by UN staff and NGO workers.

Brown said she was "appalled" by the attack, calling the strike "unacceptable."

"The number of indiscriminate strikes that have damaged civilian infrastructure and killed and injured civilians has reached an incredible level," Brown said. "And they are a violation of international humanitarian law."

Brown said that the Reikartz Hotel served as a hub for UN humanitarian aid workers in the city. The UN used the hotel as a base for its civilian evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in May 2022.

The attack on the hotel was the second deadly missile strike on Zaporizhzhia in two days. Three people were killed in the Aug. 9 attack.

Brown called for Russia to "immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine."