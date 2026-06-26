Russian attacks kill 4, injure 38 across Ukraine over past day, Romania scrambles helicopter amid attack near border

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 38 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 26, while a Russian drone attack on southern Odesa Oblast caused Romania to issue an air alert during the night.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said on June 26 that Russia's new wave of drone attacks on southern Ukraine, near the river border with Romania, forced the NATO member to scramble a helicopter at around 4 a.m. local time to monitor aerial targets. It said the air alert ended at 4:23 a.m. local time with "no unauthorized airspace intrusions."

The news comes a month after a stray Russian drone struck a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people and provoking condemnation from Bucharest and NATO.

Overnight on June 26, a Russian attack hit energy and civilian infrastructure in the Izmail District of Odesa Oblast, temporarily leaving several settlements without power after the energy facility had suffered damage, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported. No casualties have been reported thus far.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at least one person was killed, and 17 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on June 26. The casualty number includes the seven wounded civilians who were injured by a morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to the governor.

In southern Kherson Oblast, 14 people, including a child, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 26.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least one person was killed, and 4 others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 26.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a person was wounded by a Russian attack over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on June 26.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed, and seven others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on June 26. The two killed civilians were men aged 58 and 62.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two women, aged 32 and 45, were wounded by Russian drone attacks over the past day, the regional military administration reported on June 26.