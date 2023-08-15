Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes against Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 2, injure 6

by Martin Fornusek August 15, 2023 6:50 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 15, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on Aug. 15 killed two residents and injured six more, local officials reported.

At around 8:30 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched an airstrike against the village of Pivnichne near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. A 52-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured in an attack by FAB-250 aerial bombs, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

Several hours later, Russia shelled the village of Yampil and the town of Siversk, killing two men aged 45 and 70, the prosecutors reported. Three women were also reportedly injured in the artillery strike.

Also on Aug. 15, Russian strikes targeted the village of Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 71-year-old civilian, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The man has been hospitalized and is in moderate condition, the official added.

Around twelve explosions were reported in the village, leaving ten residential buildings damaged, according to the report.

Russia hits Dnipro, Lviv, Lutsk during night attack
Russia’s missile attack on western Ukraine’s city of Lutsk left two people injured, according to the local governor. A missile hit an industrial plant in the city, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko reported on his official Telegram channel in the morning of Aug. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Donetsk Oblast was targeted also on Aug. 14. According to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles against the city of Kramatorsk, hitting a food warehouse and starting a fire.

Two people have been found under the rubble and one of them has been confirmed dead, the prosecutors said. The strike also injured a 38-year-old woman, according to the report.

Russian forces launched a massive missile strike against Ukraine overnight, targeting the cities of Lviv, Dnipro, Lutsk, and other places.

Author: Martin Fornusek
