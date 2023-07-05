Russian attacks kill 3, injure at least 49 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes targeted nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 49, local officials reported on July 5.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and at least one injured, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

According to the governor's morning report, two people were wounded in Russian strikes, one in Chasiv Yar and another in Dalnie. In his later message, Kyrylenko reported on a death of a person in Dalnie.

The attacks damaged houses and civilian infrastructure across the oblast, according to the report.

In Kharkiv Oblast, at least 47 people were injured in strikes, and one was wounded in a detonation of an explosive device in the forest, officials informed.

Russian forces hit the town center of Pervomaiskyi in the afternoon with an Iskander missile, damaging multiple residential buildings. At least 43 people were injured, including 12 children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to the latest information, seven people remain hospitalized.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Chuhuiv district, two men aged 45 and 37 were injured in the S-300 missile strike, the governor wrote.

The Prosecutor-General's Office reported on a woman injured in the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district, and another woman sustained injuries in the artillery shelling of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district.

According to Syniehubov's report, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a detonation of an explosive object in the forest near Izium.

The attacks also damaged civilian property across the oblast, Syniehubov added.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured one more in Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An artillery strike against the city of Kherson on July 4 damaged residential buildings and killed two residents.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.