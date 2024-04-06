Russian attacks kill 3, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the Kurakhove and Marinka communities in Donetsk Oblast, killing three and injuring two people, the Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 6.

Residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

In the village of Kurakhivka, two people were killed and one injured, while in the city of Krasnohorivka, one person was killed and another one injured.

Filashkin said that all the injured were hospitalized and were getting medical help.

"It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Evacuate!" Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, Russia attacked three districts in Donetsk Oblast over the past day on April 6, according to the governor. Russian forces struck Ukrainian settlements 15 times.

Earlier, a family of four, including a 14-year-old boy, was injured in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, after Russian forces attacked residential houses on April 5, the General Prosecutor's Office said.