Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova April 6, 2024 8:12 PM 1 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops shelled the Kurakhove and Marinka communities in Donetsk Oblast, killing three and injuring two people, the Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 6.

Residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

In the village of Kurakhivka, two people were killed and one injured, while in the city of Krasnohorivka, one person was killed and another one injured.

Filashkin said that all the injured were hospitalized and were getting medical help.

"It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Evacuate!" Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, Russia attacked three districts in Donetsk Oblast over the past day on April 6, according to the governor. Russian forces struck Ukrainian settlements 15 times.

Earlier, a family of four, including a 14-year-old boy, was injured in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, after Russian forces attacked residential houses on April 5, the General Prosecutor's Office said.

Between life and death in front-line Krasnohorivka
The Kyiv Independent visited Krasnohorivka, just 15 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, in February 2024, just two weeks before Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to break into the city.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.