News Feed
Russian attacks kill 3 civilians in Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 4:58 PM 1 min read
Russian troops struck Kharkiv Oblast’s front-line village of Cherneshchyna near Izium on May 12, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The attack hit a farm and killed its 30-year-old worker, according to Syniehubov.

On the same day, the community of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast was under Russian fire for almost an hour, the head of the city military administration told Suspilne news outlet.

According to Oleksii Roslov, the multi-weapon attack wounded a woman and caused “a lot of damages and destruction.”

Russian forces have also shelled southern Kherson Oblast, hitting a house in the Kakhovka district, where two women were killed, the regional prosecutor’s office wrote. Another resident was injured and hospitalized.

The Russian military also struck Kherson Oblast’s Darivka district, wounding a woman, and the regional capital, with no casualties reported so far.

A high-rise, houses, farm buildings, the building of a village council building, and a car were damaged in Kherson Oblast, the prosecutors added.

According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 8,791 civilians and wounded at least 14,815 from Feb. 24, 2022, to May 7.

In every update, the agency reports that the actual number of casualties is likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed. Also, many reports of civilian casualties still need to be verified.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
MORE NEWS

