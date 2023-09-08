Russian attacks kill 2, injure 8 in past day, overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded another eight on Sept. 7 and overnight, reported regional authorities.

A total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts were targeted during this period — Odesa, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv. Casualties were reported only in the last five regions.

Overnight on Sept. 8, Russia launched 20 Shahed drones at Ukraine, 16 of which were shot down over Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, according to the Air Force.

A non-residential building was damaged, and a fire occurred as a result of drone debris falling in Odesa Oblast, said Governor Oleh Kiper. No casualties were reported in the fifth Russian attack on the southern region in a week.

The same night, Russian troops hit the village of Petropavlivka near Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk, injuring a 68-year-old man, Governor Oleh Synehuibov reported. Earlier, Russian attacks in the region wounded a 77-year-old woman as well as damaged two houses and a cafe, according to the official.

On Sept. 7, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 62 times, firing 281 projectiles from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and two more people were wounded, said Prokudin.

Russia’s military targeted 29 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging 40 homes and civilian infrastructure facilities, the regional administration said on Facebook. A 54-year-old woman was reportedly killed in the village of Prymorske.

Russian attacks also wounded two civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the regional administration. Russia hit at least 16 settlements in the region, destroying or damaging over 30 houses, an agricultural building, and an industrial building, the authorities wrote.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian shelling of the Nikopol district injured two residents aged 52 and 57, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Eight homes, five farm buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged, he added.