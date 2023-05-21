Prosecutor's Office: Russian attacks kill 2, injure 6 across Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the towns of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, New York, Toretsk, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring six others, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on May 21.

According to the report, Russian forces attacked the residential areas in the eastern region with artillery and guided bombs.

The attack also damaged houses, residential building, and civilian infrastructure.

The regional prosecutor’s office is investigating alleged Russian violations of laws and customs of war.

On the morning of May 21, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported multiple Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in the region with heavy artillery and airstrikes. One civilian was killed, and eight others were injured in these attacks.

The region is the site of the war's fiercest fighting.