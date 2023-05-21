Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor's Office: Russian attacks kill 2, injure 6 across Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 9:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the towns of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, New York, Toretsk, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring six others, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on May 21.

According to the report, Russian forces attacked the residential areas in the eastern region with artillery and guided bombs.

The attack also damaged houses, residential building, and civilian infrastructure.

The regional prosecutor’s office is investigating alleged Russian violations of laws and customs of war.

On the morning of May 21, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported multiple Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in the region with heavy artillery and airstrikes. One civilian was killed, and eight others were injured in these attacks.

The region is the site of the war's fiercest fighting.

Watch also our video on the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.