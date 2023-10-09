Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 22 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova October 9, 2023 10:11 AM 2 min read
An apartment building damaged by one of the Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 8-9, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine in the past day killed two civilians and wounded another 22, including two children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 9.

A total of eight Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 53 times on Oct. 8, firing 288 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. One person was killed, and 18 more were injured, including two children, according to Prokudin.

The attacks reportedly hit residential areas, a parking lot, a critical infrastructure facility, and a church in Kherson Oblast.

Russian troops attacked over 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, using artillery, mortars, and other weapons, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine war latest: Russia deploys reserves north of Bakhmut, launches over 700 strikes in Kupiansk-Lyman direction
Key developments on Oct.7-8: * Military: Russia deploys ‘all available’ reserves north of Bakhmut, launches more than 700 strikes on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in one day * Children injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts * Air Force says Russia may launch a record number of drone at…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

In Vovchansk, Russian shelling killed a 65-year-old woman and damaged at least five houses in Vovchansk, Syniehubov reported.

A Russian missile strike against Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka injured four residents and damaged 19 houses, 10 apartment buildings, and energy infrastructure, acting Governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook.

Russian attacks in other regional settlements damaged an agricultural business and a house, according to Moroz.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said on Oct. 9 that it had received 11 reports about damages to houses and infrastructure due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit 16 regional settlements using artillery, aviation, and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the administration. No casualties were reported.

‘Every family affected’: Devastated village copes with aftermath of Russian strike on funeral
Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast - Serhii Pletinka rushed to the scene just after a Russian Iskander-M missile struck a packed cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast. A soldier on vacation who lives just across the street from the cafe was the first to witness the fire, screams, and
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.