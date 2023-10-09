Russian attacks kill 2, injure 22 in Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine in the past day killed two civilians and wounded another 22, including two children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 9.

A total of eight Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 53 times on Oct. 8, firing 288 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. One person was killed, and 18 more were injured, including two children, according to Prokudin.

The attacks reportedly hit residential areas, a parking lot, a critical infrastructure facility, and a church in Kherson Oblast.

Russian troops attacked over 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, using artillery, mortars, and other weapons, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Vovchansk, Russian shelling killed a 65-year-old woman and damaged at least five houses in Vovchansk, Syniehubov reported.

A Russian missile strike against Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka injured four residents and damaged 19 houses, 10 apartment buildings, and energy infrastructure, acting Governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook.

Russian attacks in other regional settlements damaged an agricultural business and a house, according to Moroz.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said on Oct. 9 that it had received 11 reports about damages to houses and infrastructure due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit 16 regional settlements using artillery, aviation, and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the administration. No casualties were reported.