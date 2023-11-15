Russian attacks kill 2, injure 12 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have killed two Ukrainian civilians and injured 12 others over the past day, local officials reported early on Nov. 15.

There were 81 Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, injuring seven people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces fired 18 projectiles at the city of Kherson and also targeted an educational institution in the area around Beryslav, according to Prokudin.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and two were injured after an apartment building in the city of Selydove was hit by an overnight Russian missile attack, according to the Interior Ministry.

The ministry said that at least one more person might still be trapped under the rubble.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked 11 times over the past day with both heavy artillery and drones, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

One attack killed a 26-year-old man and injured a 72-year-old man.

There were attacks in villages across Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In attack in the village of Kozacha Lopan injured two men, aged 70 and 77, and damaged buildings.

There were 114 attacks recorded across Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, but no casaulties were reported, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Attacks were also recorded in Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, but without reports of civilian casualties.