1 killed, 2 injured following Russia's attack on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack overnight on Nov. 15 targeting the city of Selydove in the western part of Donetsk Oblast.

First responders have rescued five people from a multi-story building damaged in the attack, including a child. Two people were injured and were transferred to the local hospital. The body of a woman was found under the rubble. Interior Ministry reported that at least one more person might still be trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operation is ongoing as of 7:30 a.m. local time.

Selydove, home to approximately 21,000 residents, is located some 20 kilometers south of Pokrovsk.