Russian attacks kill 11, injure 62 across Ukraine over past day; foreign civilian vessel damaged in Odesa port

Russian attacks have killed 11 people and injured another 62 over the past day, as Moscow continues to intensify its strikes on Odesa and the country's south, local authorities said on July 18.

Russian forces launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Oniks anti-ship missiles, three Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and 90 long-range drones against Ukraine overnight, while Ukrainian air defenses intercepted one Kh-59/69 missile and 69 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the country's north, south, and east, the Air Force said.

The Air Force said missile strikes and drone hits were recorded at 19 locations, but did not specify how many missiles reached their targets. Debris from downed Russian weapons was reported at five additional sites.

Odesa Oblast was the primary target of the attack, according to the Air Force. The southern region has come under near-daily Russian missile and drone strikes in recent weeks, as the summer tourist season reaches its peak.

A Russian attack killed a 77-year-old man in Odesa at around 3 p.m. local time on July 17, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Later in the day, another Russian strike targeted the region's port infrastructure, damaging a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, Kiper said. The attack sparked a fire aboard the ship, and all 17 crew members were evacuated, including four who were injured.

Russian forces also targeted Kherson Oblast, another southern region, where 41 settlements came under attack over the past day. The strikes killed three people and injured another 18, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured two others, including a child, in the Zaporizhzhia district. Russian forces carried out 851 attacks on 51 settlements across the region over the past day, using drones, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and aircraft, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured eight others across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Nikopol district bore the brunt of the attacks. A Russian FPV drone strike on a bus in the town of Marhanets killed a 48-year-old man and injured eight others, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Another person was injured in the Kryvyi Rih district, Hanzha added.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted the regional capital, Kharkiv, and 29 other settlements, killing two people and injuring 17 others, including five children, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian strikes injured six people, including three children. A strike on a house in the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi injured an entire family: the parents and their three sons, aged 7, 11, and 17. The youngest child is in serious condition, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people over the past day, the local military administration said.