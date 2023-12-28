Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours killed one civilian and wounded another eight, regional authorities reported on Dec. 28.

Russia launched eight Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight, seven of which were downed in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the Air Force. No casualties were reported in this attack.

Over the past day, Russia used various weapons to target Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts. Casualties were reported in the latter two regions.

Russian forces launched 80 strikes against Kherson Oblast, firing over 400 projectiles from various weapons, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

The attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one person and wounded six more, according to Prokudin. Residential areas and a medical facility were hit, he added.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks wounded one civilian in Avdiivka and another in Pereizne, some 20 kilometers north of Bakhmut, Ihor Moroz, the acting regional governor, reported.

Russian strikes against multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast damaged at least 10 houses and an industrial facility, according to Moroz.

Front-line cities in Donetsk Oblast suffer the brunt of daily Russian attacks, while Avdiivka in particular remains a hotspot of heavy fighting.