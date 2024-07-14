Russian attacks kill 13, injure 54 in Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have killed 13 people and injured 54 others, including children, in Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 14.

Civilian casualties were reported in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

A double-tap attack in the village of Budy in Kharkiv Oblast during the afternoon of July 13 killed two people and injured 25 others, among them two children.

Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii were killed after Russia used two Iskander missiles to target the area near the village railway station.

The strikes also damaged railway infrastructure, including train wagons, and injured five railway workers, according to state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia.

Attacks in Kupiansk district injured a 39-year-old woman in the morning and two women aged 72 and 73 in the evening, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks over the past day had killed six civilians and injured 11 others.

Two people were killed in the village of Novoocheruvate, and another two were killed in the village of Prohres, which lies less than two kilometers from the front line.

Another person was killed in the front-line village of Novosilka Persha, while one person was killed and two others were injured in Kostiantynopil, Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed five people and injured nine others, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 41-year-old man was killed in Tokarivka, while two women aged 50 and 72 were killed after Russian forces shelled the village of Pryozerne. Both settlements lie on the west bank of the Dnipro River, across from Russian positions on the east bank.

Prokudin later reported that two people aged 44 and 40 had been killed in Komyshany, a village that neighbors Pryozerne. The victims were husband and wife.

In the evening, a projectile hit a house in Chornobaivka, a suburb of Kherson, injuring a 16-year-old girl.

"She has a traumatic amputation of her hand, shrapnel injuries to her body," and was taken to hospital "in an extremely serious condition," Prokudin said.

Russian attacks wounded five people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Artillery fire injured a 51-year-old man in Nikopol and two others in the nearby village of Pokrovske. The attack damaged high-rise buildings, houses, farm buildings, an educational institution, and a religious building, Lysak said.

Later in the day, Lysak reported that a 57-year-old emergency worker was injured when a Russian drone attacked firefighters putting out a grass fire. The attack also damaged the fire truck.

Overnight, a missile attack on the region caused another grass fire in Kryvyi Rih, which injured a 67-year-old woman. She was treated at the scene, Lysak said.

Zaporzhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that one person was killed in Vasylivskyi district, an area that includes the southern front line.

Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 373 attacks on 11 settlements in the region, Fedorov said.