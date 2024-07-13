Three killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured five on July 13, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.



In the afternoon, Russian attacks killed one resident in the village of Tokarivka. The victim was a 41-year-old man.



In the morning, Russian forces struck the village of Pryozerne, close to the regional capital Kherson. One shell hit the yard of a residential building, killing a 72-year-old woman.



The shelling also killed a 50-year-old woman who was outside during the attack, according to Prokudin. The injured have been taken to hospital, he noted.



The two villages were located near the Dnipro River where the shelling of civilian areas occurs almost daily after Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022. Russian troops retreated to the river’s east bank where they continue to launch brutal attacks.



Russian forces targeted 14 settlements in Kherson Oblast during the previous day. The strikes killed one person and injured six, according to Prokudin.

