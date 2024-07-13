Skip to content
Three killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell July 13, 2024 8:03 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured five on July 13, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In the afternoon, Russian attacks killed one resident in the village of Tokarivka. The victim was a 41-year-old man.

In the morning, Russian forces struck the village of Pryozerne, close to the regional capital Kherson. One shell hit the yard of a residential building, killing a 72-year-old woman.

The shelling also killed a 50-year-old woman who was outside during the attack, according to Prokudin. The injured have been taken to hospital, he noted.

The two villages were located near the Dnipro River where the shelling of civilian areas occurs almost daily after Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022. Russian troops retreated to the river’s east bank where they continue to launch brutal attacks.

Russian forces targeted 14 settlements in Kherson Oblast during the previous day. The strikes killed one person and injured six, according to Prokudin.

Russia’s advance toward key eastern highway threatens Ukraine’s grip of Donetsk Oblast
Outgunned and outmanned, Ukrainian soldiers struggling to hold the front line in a brutal, months-long Russian siege of Chasiv Yar are increasingly worried about their army’s ability to protect their rear. If key supply lines from the west are cut off and if troops to their south are overrun, they
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dominic Culverwell
News Feed

5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
