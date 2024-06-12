Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 8 civilians over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day injured at least eight civilians, regional authorities reported early on June 12.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all Russian missiles and drones launched against the capital, but the fallen debris caused damage in Kyiv Oblast and injured one person, the regional military administration said.

Eleven Shahed-type drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where the attacks resulted in damage and injured a couple: a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. Their 13-year-old son suffered shock, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured one man in Vovchansk on the evening of June 11 and a woman in the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district in the morning of the following day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported. Explosions were also reported in the port city of Odesa during an air raid alert.

Ukrainian defenses downed all the 24 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia, as well as one Kinzhal Kh-47M2 air-launched ballistic missile and four Kh-101/555 cruise missiles, the Air Force said.

Russia also reportedly launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but the Air Force did not report that it was intercepted.