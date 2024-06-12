Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Kyiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 8 civilians over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2024 9:36 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 11-12, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day injured at least eight civilians, regional authorities reported early on June 12.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all Russian missiles and drones launched against the capital, but the fallen debris caused damage in Kyiv Oblast and injured one person, the regional military administration said.

Eleven Shahed-type drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where the attacks resulted in damage and injured a couple: a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. Their 13-year-old son suffered shock, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured one man in Vovchansk on the evening of June 11 and a woman in the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district in the morning of the following day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported. Explosions were also reported in the port city of Odesa during an air raid alert.

Ukrainian defenses downed all the 24 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia, as well as one Kinzhal Kh-47M2 air-launched ballistic missile and four Kh-101/555 cruise missiles, the Air Force said.

Russia also reportedly launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but the Air Force did not report that it was intercepted.

Updated: Russia launches missile attacks on Ukraine, fires break out in Kyiv Oblast
Russian forces launched missile attacks overnight on June 12, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions across the country.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
