Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv oblasts

Russian attacks on Bakhmut, Vuhledar, and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast injured three people, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Nov. 25.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian forces attacked Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, with MLRS, injuring one person and damaging residential buildings.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces struck Vovchansk, injuring a 66-year-old man and damaging residential buildings. Russian troops also attacked Kupiansk with S-300 missiles, damaging a kindergarten and a medical facility. No casualties were reported.

On the morning of Nov. 25, Russian forces attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, damaging a hospital, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops shelled Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, but no casualties were reported, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.