Russian attacks injure 3 in Kherson Oblast

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast in the afternoon of March 16 injured three civilians, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

A 71-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack against the city of Beryslav. He was hospitalized with a blast injury and a leg wound, officials said.

A 27-year-old woman was also injured in a drone strike against the city during the day. She suffered a blast injury, a shoulder wound, and a contusion.

The city of Antonivka also came under an attack, after which an 83-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

Explosions were reported in Kherson at around 4:30 p.m., but no further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.