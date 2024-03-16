Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kherson Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks injure 3 in Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024 4:40 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast in the afternoon of March 16 injured three civilians, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

A 71-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack against the city of Beryslav. He was hospitalized with a blast injury and a leg wound, officials said.

A 27-year-old woman was also injured in a drone strike against the city during the day. She suffered a blast injury, a shoulder wound, and a contusion.

The city of Antonivka also came under an attack, after which an 83-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

Explosions were reported in Kherson at around 4:30 p.m., but no further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Russian missile strike on Odesa kills 20, injures over 70
Key developments on March 15: * Russian missile strike kills 20, injures 73 in Odesa, first responders among victims * Scholz, Macron, Tusk vow more arms purchases, new initiatives for Ukraine * Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says * Syrskyi: Russia trying to b…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.