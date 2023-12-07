Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast wound 3, cause ammonia leak at factory

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Dec. 7 in Kherson Oblast wounded three people and caused an ammonia leak at a factory in the city of Kherson, which was reported as minor and under control, local authorities said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive. Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson's city military administration, said that the Russian attacks had damaged the connection to a refrigeration unit at an industrial food factory, causing an ammonia leak.

Ammonia is toxic and can cause a variety of injuries to those exposed to it, including death.

Mrochko cautioned that despite rumors spreading on social media, the leak was minor and under control, and said there was no threat to the residents of Kherson.

Elsewhere in Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked the town of Tiahynka on the Dnipro River, about 44 kilometers northwest of the city of Kherson. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that a 67-year-old was seriously wounded in the attack, and three others, a 63-year-old woman and two men, aged 53 and 37, received moderate injuries.