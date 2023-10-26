Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 2, including child, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours killed two, including a child, and injured four, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Oct. 26.

The attacks reportedly used a variety of weapons, including tanks, more than 350 mortar shells, artillery, air strikes, and drones, and targeted residential areas of the oblast.

The report did not specify where the attacks occurred, what the extent of the victims' injuries were, or how much damage was caused.

Russian strikes on Oct. 25 in the town of Beryslav, also in Kherson Oblast, killed a 13-year-old boy.

The previous day, on Oct. 24, Russian forces attacked other towns in the oblast, damaging a hospital and fire station and injuring two people.

Since the liberation of the city of Kherson and its outskirts in Nov. 2022, Russian forces have relentlessly shelled the area, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries.