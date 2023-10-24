Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast damage hospital, fire station, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on Oct. 24, causing damage to a hospital and fire station, as well as injuring two people, local authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that an air strike damaged the roof and windows of a local fire station, but that their equipment remained intact and none of the personnel were injured.

Kherson's regional military administration also said that overnight Russian shelling heavily damaged a hospital in the village of Bilozerka, located about 15 kilometers from the city of Kherson.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the village of Kozatske, causing multiple injuries, including spinal wounds and soft-tissue damage, to a 63-year-old woman and another 66-year-old resident.

Since the liberation of the city of Kherson and its outskirts in Nov. 2022, Russian forces have relentlessly shelled the area, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries.