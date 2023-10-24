Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast damage hospital, fire station, injure 2

by Nate Ostiller October 24, 2023 3:55 PM 1 min read
A hospital in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on Oct. 24, causing damage to a hospital and fire station, as well as injuring two people, local authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that an air strike damaged the roof and windows of a local fire station, but that their equipment remained intact and none of the personnel were injured.

Kherson's regional military administration also said that overnight Russian shelling heavily damaged a hospital in the village of Bilozerka, located about 15 kilometers from the city of Kherson.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the village of Kozatske, causing multiple injuries, including spinal wounds and soft-tissue damage, to a 63-year-old woman and another 66-year-old resident.

Since the liberation of the city of Kherson and its outskirts in Nov. 2022, Russian forces have relentlessly shelled the area, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
