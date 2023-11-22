Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 7

by Nate Ostiller November 22, 2023 12:03 PM 1 min read
The sign “Kherson Oblast” stands on a roadside on June 22, 2023, in Kherson. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured seven others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 22.

Using mortars, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery, drones, and aircraft, Russian forces attacked the oblast 115 times, including 46 shells that were fired at the city of Kherson.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attacks, including residential buildings, offices, a factory, and an educational institution.

Russian air strikes in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 21 killed a 65-year-old man and injured a 57-year-old man. Beryslav was also struck in Russian attacks the following day.

The Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast suffers regular attacks by Russian forces on the eastern side of the Dnipro River.

Ukraine war latest: Top foreign officials arrive in Kyiv on 10th anniversary of EuroMaidan
Key developments on Nov. 21: * EU Council chief, German defense minister, Moldovan president in Kyiv for EuroMaidan anniversary * Germany pledges $1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine * UN records over 28,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine * ABC News: US shell deliveries to Ukraine have…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:31 PM

Poll: Majority of Ukrainians would disapprove of Zaluzhnyi's resignation.

An overwhelming majority (72%) of Ukrainians would disapprove of the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and only 8% believe that there are serious disagreements between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on Dec. 20 found.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:46 AM

Colorado’s top court removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

The U.S. state of Colorado’s highest court removed former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 election ballot, ruling that he cannot be considered as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN reported on Dec. 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.