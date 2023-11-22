Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured seven others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 22.

Using mortars, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery, drones, and aircraft, Russian forces attacked the oblast 115 times, including 46 shells that were fired at the city of Kherson.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attacks, including residential buildings, offices, a factory, and an educational institution.

Russian air strikes in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 21 killed a 65-year-old man and injured a 57-year-old man. Beryslav was also struck in Russian attacks the following day.

The Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast suffers regular attacks by Russian forces on the eastern side of the Dnipro River.