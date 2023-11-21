Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian air strikes on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 1

by Martin Fornusek November 21, 2023 10:50 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian air strikes on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 21, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
Russian air strikes on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 21 killed a 65-year-old man and injured a 57-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The body of the 65-year-old man was discovered in the rubble of his damaged house. The 57-year-old man suffered numerous injuries, including limb fractures, Prokudin said.

Russian forces reportedly dropped 28 aerial bombs on the Beryslav district on Nov. 21, including 12 KAB bombs on the town itself.

The attacks also damaged an enterprise building, a shop, and a driving school building, Prokudin said.

The Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast suffers regular attacks by Russian forces on the eastern side of the Dnipro River.

The regional prosecutor's office reported earlier on Nov. 21 that during the day, four other people were injured in the oblast, including one man in Beryslav.

Later the same day, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a woman in her late 70s was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in the Beryslav district.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
5:19 PM

UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
MORE NEWS

