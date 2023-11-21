Russian air strikes on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air strikes on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 21 killed a 65-year-old man and injured a 57-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The body of the 65-year-old man was discovered in the rubble of his damaged house. The 57-year-old man suffered numerous injuries, including limb fractures, Prokudin said.

Russian forces reportedly dropped 28 aerial bombs on the Beryslav district on Nov. 21, including 12 KAB bombs on the town itself.

The attacks also damaged an enterprise building, a shop, and a driving school building, Prokudin said.

The Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast suffers regular attacks by Russian forces on the eastern side of the Dnipro River.

The regional prosecutor's office reported earlier on Nov. 21 that during the day, four other people were injured in the oblast, including one man in Beryslav.

Later the same day, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a woman in her late 70s was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in the Beryslav district.