Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2023 9:49 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023 (Prosecutor General)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Kostiantynivka killed one person and injured two others, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Dec. 3.

A 64-year-old resident of Avdiivka was in his backyard when he was injured by shrapnel from Russian artillery.

In Kostiantynivka, a 70-year-old woman and 69-year-old woman were on the street when the attack broke out. The former sustained injuries from shrapnel, while the latter died on the spot.  

According to the prosecutor's office, Russian forces deliberately targeted the civilian areas and homes that were damaged in the attack.

Front-line cities in Donetsk Oblast suffer the brunt of daily Russian attacks, while Avdiivka in particular remains a hotspot of heavy fighting.

Ukraine’s fight to heal millions of children scarred by Russia’s war
Editor’s note: The children’s full names are not revealed in this story to protect their identity. The location of the camp they attend is also not revealed for security reasons. Western Ukraine — At the Gen.Camp tucked away in western Ukraine, children spend much of their day throwing
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.