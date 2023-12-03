Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Kostiantynivka killed one person and injured two others, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Dec. 3.

A 64-year-old resident of Avdiivka was in his backyard when he was injured by shrapnel from Russian artillery.

In Kostiantynivka, a 70-year-old woman and 69-year-old woman were on the street when the attack broke out. The former sustained injuries from shrapnel, while the latter died on the spot.

According to the prosecutor's office, Russian forces deliberately targeted the civilian areas and homes that were damaged in the attack.

Front-line cities in Donetsk Oblast suffer the brunt of daily Russian attacks, while Avdiivka in particular remains a hotspot of heavy fighting.