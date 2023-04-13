Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks hit 9 regions, kill 4 civilians over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 10:51 AM 2 min read
An apartment building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on April 12-13, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, four civilians were killed, and at least five were injured.

Russia struck a total of 135 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), small arms, S-300 missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 13.

Fifty infrastructure facilities have been hit, according to the report.

Russian attacks killed one civilian and wounded two more in eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit more than seven settlements in the region, damaging over 30 houses, five apartment buildings, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on April 12-13, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

In Kharkiv Oblast bordering Russia, settlements in four districts were hit, according to  Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. Two men aged 71 and 75 were killed, and one 63-year-old woman was wounded, he said.

Russian shelling damaged two houses, an educational facility, and a tractor in several regional villages, added Syniehubov.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 46 times, firing 186 rounds of ammunition, the regional administration said. The attacks reportedly killed one person in the region and injured two more. A plant was hit in the regional capital Kherson, according to the administration.

Stranded civilians brave shelling, return to Ukraine’s front-line towns
ORIKHIV, HULIAIPOLE, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – A massive rumble shakes the basement under the partly destroyed administrative building, followed by another blast much closer. “Not good,” says 51-year-old Svitlana Mandrich, Orikhiv’s deputy mayor, looking warily at the sandbags protecting the cellar’s v…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
