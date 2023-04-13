Russian attacks hit 9 regions, kill 4 civilians over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, four civilians were killed, and at least five were injured.

Russia struck a total of 135 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), small arms, S-300 missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 13.

Fifty infrastructure facilities have been hit, according to the report.

Russian attacks killed one civilian and wounded two more in eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit more than seven settlements in the region, damaging over 30 houses, five apartment buildings, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on April 12-13, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

In Kharkiv Oblast bordering Russia, settlements in four districts were hit, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. Two men aged 71 and 75 were killed, and one 63-year-old woman was wounded, he said.

Russian shelling damaged two houses, an educational facility, and a tractor in several regional villages, added Syniehubov.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 46 times, firing 186 rounds of ammunition, the regional administration said. The attacks reportedly killed one person in the region and injured two more. A plant was hit in the regional capital Kherson, according to the administration.