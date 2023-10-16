Russian attacks overnight damage energy infrastructure, homes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks overnight on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged apartments, shops, and other civilian buildings, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Oct. 16.

One missile was shot down by Ukraine's air defenses. Another hit the area around the regional capital of Dnipro, Lysak said, without providing further details.

In Nikopol, a number of shops and buildings were damaged by strikes, as well as a five-story building and several houses.

Energy infrastructure, including a gas pipeline and four power lines, was also damaged in the overnight attacks, leaving almost 1,500 families without electricity.

In the Marhanets community, homes, energy infrastructure, and a church were also damaged.

No casualties were reported, according to Lysak.

Nikopol and the surrounding area is a regular target of Russian attacks. On Oct. 11, four people were killed by a Russian missile strike on a school in the city.