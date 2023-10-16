Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks overnight damage energy infrastructure, homes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Nate Ostiller October 16, 2023 9:06 AM 1 min read
A damaged shop after Russian nighttime strikes between Oct. 15-16 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks overnight on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged apartments, shops, and other civilian buildings, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Oct. 16.

One missile was shot down by Ukraine's air defenses. Another hit the area around the regional capital of Dnipro, Lysak said, without providing further details.

In Nikopol, a number of shops and buildings were damaged by strikes, as well as a five-story building and several houses.

Energy infrastructure, including a gas pipeline and four power lines, was also damaged in the overnight attacks, leaving almost 1,500 families without electricity.

In the Marhanets community, homes, energy infrastructure, and a church were also damaged.

No casualties were reported, according to Lysak.

Nikopol and the surrounding area is a regular target of Russian attacks. On Oct. 11, four people were killed by a Russian missile strike on a school in the city.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
