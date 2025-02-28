Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 20 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova February 28, 2025 9:46 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Feb. 28, 2025. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 20 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Feb. 28.

Ukrainian forces downed 107 out of the 208 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ninety-seven drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

A Russian drone strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia damaged three high-rise buildings and five houses, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Three apartments were destroyed by fire.

The attack injured an 82-year-old woman, the governor said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Feb. 28, 2025. (State Emergency Service)

Three people were killed in the cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka as well as in the village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Seven more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast destroyed an apartment building, injuring two men and a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian drones also targeted residential areas, an enterprise, and a power grid facility near Kharkiv overnight, damaging around 20 residential buildings. A woman and a man suffered injuries, according to the governor.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Seven people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

‘As long as Russia is advancing, the war will continue’— military analyst Rob Lee on what awaits Ukraine in 2025
As Ukraine entered its fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war, it was geopolitics, not the war itself, that dominated headlines, as Kyiv’s relationship with new U.S. President Donald Trump nosedived over a proposed minerals deal. In the meantime though, the battlefield continues to rage on multiple…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
