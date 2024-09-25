Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 11, injure 69 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 11 people and injured 69 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 25.

Ukrainian forces downed 28 out of 32 Shahed-type drones and all four Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Four more drones were "lost" in a few regions, it added.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 36 others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russia attacked the city with guided aerial bombs, targeting densely populated districts, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Four districts in the city were attacked, with residential high-rise buildings damaged in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. One suffered a direct hit.

The number of casualties may increase as the rescue operation is still ongoing.

Military personnel look at the destroyed house following a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

In Kharkiv Oblast, an attack on Kupiansk killed a 93-year-old woman, according to the governor. Another woman, aged 57, was injured.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Varvarivka with a first-person-view (FPV) drone, killing a 61-year-old man, Syniehubov said. Two more people were injured.

A Russian overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia injured at least seven people, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

A 55-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack near the town of Polohy in the region.

Russian attacks on the Nova Sloboda community in Sumy Oblast killed a civilian, local authorities reported.

One person was killed in the town of Kostiantynivka and two others in the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A total of five people suffered injuries in the region over the past day, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 20 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and 18 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.