News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 50 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova October 2, 2024 11:08 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Oct. 2, 2024. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured 50 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 2.

Ukrainian forces downed 11 out of 32 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Ten more drones were "lost" due to electronic warfare and four others flew back towards Russia, it added.

Russian drones attacked port and border infrastructure near the town of Izmail in southern Odesa Oblast, injuring two truck drivers, Governor Oleh Kiper said. One of the victims is a citizen of Turkey.

According to authorities, Russia targeted an international ferry crossing point across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border. The work of the Orlivka crossing point was temporarily suspended, Kiper said.

A Russian attack on Odesa Oblast damaged an international ferry crossing point across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border overnight on Oct. 2, 2024. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on the town of Derhachi, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also attacked the town of Kupiansk, injuring a man and a woman.

One person was killed and 25 suffered injuries in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russia launched at least six guided aerial bombs against Zaporizhzhia, damaging apartment buildings and houses. Among the wounded were three children aged nine, 10, and 12.

Five people were injured in the villages of Chernihivka and Dovha Balka as well as in the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A market and a public transport stop came under Russian attack in the city of Kherson. Six people were killed and six others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Five more people suffered injuries after Russian attacks on other settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

News Feed

4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
12:00 AM

FM Sybiha meets Polish president in Warsaw.

"We discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs, further military aid, invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and our path to EU membership," Sybiha said. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
