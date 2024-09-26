Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 8, injure 44 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and injured at least 44 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 26.

Ukrainian forces downed 66 out of 78 Shahed-type drones and four Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight from, the Air Force reported. Eight more drones were "lost" in a few regions and another one "went back to Russia," it added.

More than 15 drones were spotted near Kyiv, with around 10 of them downed by air defenses, local authorities said. The rest of the drones were destroyed over 14 of Ukraine's oblasts, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces also attacked Odesa Oblast with four missiles overnight, killing a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Two more missiles were fired at Sumy Oblast.

The drone attack also damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine's west, causing a partial power outage, according to local authorities.

Another Russian drone flew near the industrial site of the Rivne nuclear power plant at "a critically low altitude," state nuclear energy agency Energoatom said.

A Russian overnight air strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia injured at least 10 people, including a 14-year-old boy, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. The attack destroyed and damaged 12 houses.

Two people were killed and 19 injured in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast as a result of a Russian Sept. 25 attack, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more people were killed in the settlements of Hirnyk and Dronivka.

A civilian was killed in a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on the Yunakivka community in Sumy Oblast, local authorities reported.

A Russian attack on the village of Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Sept. 26 injured a person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed and 14 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.