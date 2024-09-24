Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 39 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured 39 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 24.

Ukrainian forces downed 66 out of 81 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Thirteen more drones were "lost" in a few regions, according to the statement.

Russian forces also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles and one missile of a type yet to be determined.

A Russian overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured at least seven others, including a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

The strike targeted a critical infrastructure facility and a residential neighborhood. A house was destroyed and more than 70 apartment buildings were damaged, Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an attack on Kupiansk killed an 82-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Another woman, aged 59, suffered injuries after Russian forces attacked the village of Osynovo, the governor said.

One person was killed in the town of Kramatorsk and another in the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A total of 18 people suffered injuries in the region over the past day, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 23 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Thirteen people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.